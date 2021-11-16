As Xi Jinping and Joe Biden disagree on human rights, China avoids reports of genocide.

During a virtual conference with his counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, President Joe Biden expressed concern over China’s treatment of Uyghurs, according to a White House readout that omitted the phrase “genocide” and forgot to mention American presence at the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Biden spoke to Xi “honestly and directly,” according to the White House, citing concerns about China’s “practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly.” Human rights organizations, experts, and the State Department have concluded that “genocide” and “crimes against humanity” are being perpetrated against Muslim ethnic groups in northwest China.

The Biden administration supported the “genocide” conclusion made by former President Donald Trump’s leaving administration in January, making the United States the first major government to agree with the assessment. Only two months later, the US joined Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union in imposing combined sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for the maltreatment of Uyghurs.

It has also vowed a coordinated reaction with friends and partners in the event of a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022, but with the event only 80 days away, no announcement has been made.

The Chinese president stated his country was “willing to hold discussions on human rights on the basis of mutual respect” during the extended Biden-Xi meeting on Monday, just hours after Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan into law.

Xi, on the other hand, stated Beijing’s opposition to “using human rights to intervene in the internal affairs of other nations.” For some years, the US and Chinese perspectives on human rights have been at odds. China denies any wrongdoing and says that its rule has made the people of Xinjiang happier and more prosperous.

Human Rights Watch reports, backed up by the State Department, detail a variety of genocidal activities carried out by the Chinese against China’s 12 million Uyghurs.

Concerns about human rights

Reports of mass detentions, forced labor, torture, disappearances, and sexual crimes are included. According to reports, Uyghurs and other members of largely Muslim minority ethnic groups are pushed to denounce Islam and memorize Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

According to reports, these activities are intended to “destroy [the Uyghurs’]bloodline, break their roots, break their links, and break their origins,” according to a Chinese official.

