As Willie Garson of “Sex and the City” passes away, the symptoms of pancreatic cancer are explained.

According to sources, actor Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

Garson’s “passion and dedication to his profession,” according to Variety executive producer Michael Patrick King, who previously created the comedy-drama series And Just Like That…, which also starred Garson.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the disease is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the pancreas, an organ positioned between the stomach and the intestines in the abdomen. It’s in charge of creating enzymes that help us digest food, as well as hormones that assist us regulate our blood sugar levels.

When pancreatic cancer strikes, a tumor in the pancreas grows out of control, spreading to other organs and causing complications.

Pancreatic cancer can cause symptoms such as yellowing of the whites of the eyes, itchy skin, darker urine, and paler feces than usual, according to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom (NHS).

It can also cause stomach or back pain, as well as a lack of appetite or weight loss, fatigue, a high temperature, or nausea. Pancreatic cancer, on the other hand, may not cause any symptoms.

As a result, diagnosing the disease early is difficult, and warning symptoms may not be noticed until the cancer has advanced or spread, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

People should see a doctor if the whites of their eyes turn yellow, if they’re sick for more than two days or have diarrhea for more than seven days, if they’ve lost a significant amount of weight without trying for more than half a year, or if they have other pancreatic cancer symptoms that don’t improve after two weeks, according to the NHS.

According to the American Cancer Society, the origins of pancreatic cancer are unknown, however many risk factors have been discovered. A risk factor is something that raises a person’s chances of contracting an illness such as cancer.

Distinct types of cancer have different risk factors, and some can be avoided by changing one’s lifestyle.

The American Cancer Society, for example, lists smoking as one of the most important risk factors for pancreatic cancer. According to the organization, the risk of contracting the condition is around. This is a condensed version of the information.