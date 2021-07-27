As wildfires rage throughout California, Oregon, and Washington, about 1.5 million acres have been burned.

Several wildfires are still burning across the United States, including the Dixie Fire in California, which is endangering thousands of houses, and the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has burnt over 400,000 acres.

There are currently 86 active major fires burning across 12 states, with over 22,200 wildland firefighters and incident management teams battling the blazes, which have burned 1,498,205 acres so far, with that number anticipated to surpass 1.5 million acres on Monday.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, California, Washington, and Oregon have been particularly hard hit, with nine, ten, and seven blazes blazing in each state.

According to data released by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Dixie Fire, which is presently the state’s largest fire, has destroyed 190,625 acres and is only 21% contained as of Monday morning (CAL FIRE).

The fire, which started on July 14 in California, has destroyed 16 properties and damaged one more, posing a threat to 10,721 structures in Butte and Plumas counties.

The enormous fire is being fought by almost 5,000 firefighters and emergency personnel, and CAL FIRE has issued evacuation orders for numerous sections of the state, including Tehama County, as the wildfire remains “active” and close to damaging 200,000 acres.

The fire will be “a long haul” to put out, according to Rick Carhart, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “It has been burning in extremely steep canyons, some places where it is almost impossible for human beings to set foot on the ground to get in there,” he said.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced a state of emergency in Alpine, Lassen, Plumas, and Butte counties on Friday, allowing officials battling California’s nine wildfires to access more resources.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which is presently the largest fire in the United States, burned more than 400,000 acres over the weekend and is now at 408,930 acres, with 46 percent containment.

Firefighters have been able to reduce the number of acres burned by the fire, but it is still destroying regions across the state. It has scorched about 637 square miles so far. This is a condensed version of the information.