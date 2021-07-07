As wildfires rage in Washington state, Pygmy Rabbits and Grouse fight for survival.

The Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit, the country’s tiniest rabbit that grows to less than 12 inches in length and weighs less than one pound, is listed as an endangered species by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Despite the fact that pygmy rabbits may be found in nine states, the Columbia Basin population that burrows in Washington state is particularly vulnerable to climate change, a vulnerability that wildlife specialists have observed firsthand as wildfires raged across the state over the previous decade.

Pygmy rabbits are one of the species that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Conservation Northwest, an affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), are most concerned about during wildfire season, which is becoming longer and fiercer.

According to a report from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, fires that started during Labor Day weekend in Washington state burnt more than 500,000 acres in less than 48 hours during last year’s record-setting wildfire season.

The Pearl Hill Fire, one of those wildfires, had a “very devastating” impact on the Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit population, according to WDFW research scientist Michael Schroeder.

Schroeder told This website, “We were trying to increase the population, trying to re-establish a population in an area where they had previously existed but had been extirpated.” “In doing so, we created a sort of transition enclosure, a site where you may nurture rabbits and eventually release them into the wild.”

The fire’s destructive impacts are still being felt.

““Not only did [the Pearl Hill Fire]burn the area where we planned to transport them, but it also burnt the rabbits’ pen,” Schroeder explained. “It was quite dramatic, and it was a disaster for that effort.”

When a fire wiped away about half of the Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit population four years ago, Jay Kehne, the sagelands program lead for Conservation Northwest, told This website that there were only about 180 Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits in the state.

“It not only destroys their habitat, but it also kills the rabbits in their burrows.” According to Kehne. “They go there for safety, but they don’t receive it because the fires are too hot and moving too quickly.”

The consequences are disastrous.

“You’ve come to the end of your rope.” This is a condensed version of the information.