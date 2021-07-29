As virus cases rise and vaccination rates fall, Biden pushes for new vaccine policies and incentives.

President Joe Biden is pushing for more COVID-19 immunizations, setting new requirements for federal employees and pressing state and local governments to use coronavirus relief funding to give people $100 if they get the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its guideline for places where infection rates are resurging earlier this week, stating that persons who have been vaccinated should still wear masks indoors. The adjustment was a reversal of previous advice that said those who have been vaccinated did not need to hide their faces.

During a public address on Thursday, Biden is set to present his latest plan for improving vaccination rates.

According to the White House, Biden will declare that every federal government employee and on-site contractor will be required to certify their vaccination status, which has never been done before at the federal level. He’ll also ask the Pentagon to investigate into adding COVID-19 immunizations to the list of mandatory vaccinations for service personnel.

Biden is also pushing for schools to hold vaccination “pop-up” events to encourage teens and young people to get vaccines by boosting federal payments for businesses that give their employees time off for vaccinations.

Several states, localities, and private organizations have organized prizes for those who obtain vaccinations in recent months to encourage vaccinations. People who are vaccinated in West Virginia can enter a $1 million lottery, and bars around the country have conducted “shots for shots” giveaways.

However, because vaccination rates have slowed and virus cases have increased, Biden wants to go even further, calling on states, territories, and local governments to do even more to encourage vaccination, including paying $100 to anyone who are vaccinated.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.