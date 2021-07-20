As viewers beg for the machine to be cleaned, a worker ‘exposes’ movie theater nacho cheese.

In a video that may also be watched here, a supposed movie theater employee demonstrates how the cheese from your nachos is truly manufactured, however some are more concerned about the hygiene of it all.

As she loaded the machine with cheese, TikTok user @melxmamaz responded, “Nacho cheese is not homemade, and you definitely got cancer from the heated plastic bag.” The on-screen lettering reads, “Exposing movie theaters.”

A cheese bag is linked to a tube before being inserted into a lower tray with the spout looking down. The connecting tubing is then led down to the pump at the bottom of the machine. The top heating tray is then loaded with another sachet of cheese.

The pouches must be heated for at least four hours until the cheese reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit before being opened, according to Funacho, a nacho cheese machine retailer. Once opened, it must be kept at a constant temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Once opened, the cheese can be kept for five days.

The fact that the cheese isn’t homemade didn’t surprise viewers, who said they “didn’t expect y’all to be cooking a roux in the back and stirring in Monterey Jack.”

Others, however, were concerned about the use of a plastic bag with heat, albeit the assertion that it is carcinogenic, as well as accusations that plastic causes cancer in general, could not be verified.

When it comes to the subject of whether or not the plastic used in food containers is cariogenic, the evidence is split. Plastics may leach chemicals if scraped or heated, according to some research, with bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates being the most common sources of concern.

DEHP (di-2-ethylhexyl-phthalate) is a chemical that is reasonably expected to cause cancer in humans in the United States. DEHP was reclassified as Group 2B—possibly dangerous to humans—by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2011, based on evidence that it causes cancer in laboratory animals.

Over time, Congress has also made it illegal to use plastics that contain more than 0.1 percent of any substance. This is a condensed version of the information.