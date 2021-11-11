As videos of Medusa tattoos spread over TikTok, the meaning of the tattoo has become clear.

You may have noticed unclear TikToks referencing the meaning of the Medusa tattoo if you’ve scrolled through your FYP in the previous few days.

“Many people are unaware of the significance of a Medusa tattoo. If that’s the case, I’m sorry you had to go through it as well. You’re so strong, “@r.bree, a TikTok user, stated xo, displaying her Gorgon inking

Hundreds of thousands of people have viewed videos of people showing off their Medusa tattoos on the app, and many of them hint at a deeper meaning.

Medusa is well known for her snake-like head and the ability to turn everyone who glances at her into stone. Many people are also aware with her most renowned mythological story: being beheaded by Perseus. Perseus used Medusa’s head to defeat his adversaries in battle after severing her head with a bronze shield to protect his eyes.

Medusa became a symbol of enormous evil, although she has a very different backstory. Medusa was originally a beautiful young woman, according to the most popular version of her story. Poseidon, the god of the sea, is claimed to have raped her in Athena’s sacred temple because of her beauty. Medusa was transformed into the figure we know today, with her snake curls and deathly glare, by Athena.

The power bestowed on Medusa, according to popular belief, was a curse from Athena, who was enraged over the tainting of her sacred temple. Other versions of the myth, on the other hand, see it as a gift, a method for Medusa to protect herself after being attacked by Poseidon.

Medusa is depicted as a “apotropaic symbol intended to guard and ward off the negative” in most Greek art, according to The Met Museum, signifying a “hazardous menace meant to discourage other dangerous threats, a picture of evil to repel evil.”

In current Gorgon legends, however, she is a symbol of feminine anger. In feminist thinker Hélène Cixous’s 1975 manifesto The Laugh of the Medusa, she was even mentioned.

Similarly, Medusa is depicted as a victim in the TikTok tattoos. This is a condensed version of the information.