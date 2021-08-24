As Vice President Joe Biden recovers from the Afghan debacle, Kyrsten Sinema warns of domestic defeat.

While Democratic Vice President Joe Biden works to get US troops, residents, and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan, a member of his own party may soon set him up for a fight back home.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a Democrat, has stated that she will not vote for the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion infrastructure package. The idea is seen as a key aspect of Biden’s and the Democrats’ strategy in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Sinema added, “While I support starting this process, I do not support a plan that costs $3.5 trillion.” Her statement could imply that she is open to changes to the final proposals or spending caps. She has not stated which candidate she would be willing to endorse. Sinema’s office was approached for comment by this publication.

The US House of Representatives is now debating a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure. On August 10, the bill was passed by the Senate. Sinema has stated that she will continue to oppose the $3.5 trillion proposal regardless of what occurs in the House during the $1.2 trillion bill’s debate.

According to John LaBombard, Sinema’s spokeswoman, “proceedings in the United States House will have no affect on Kyrsten’s opinions about what is best for our country.”

The $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill suggested by Biden would support key Democratic agendas. Free community college, childcare credits, Medicare expansion, green cards for some undocumented immigrants, a child tax credit, increased taxes on major corporations and the rich, and other ideas are among these priorities.

Democrats want to use the budget reconciliation process to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill. The Senate simply needs a simple majority vote to approve the process. The Senate, on the other hand, is currently evenly split between the Republican and Democratic caucuses, with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

As a result, the Democrats would need all 50 members of their caucus to vote in favor of it in order for Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie as Senate president.

Sinema is seen as a centrist whose votes are never guaranteed. In this way, she resembles Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Out of respect for his colleagues, Manchin has stated that he will vote in favor of starting the $3.5 trillion infrastructure budget reconciliation process. He did clarify, though, that he was not “making any guarantees.” This is a condensed version of the information.