As vaccine mandates become more common, one-fourth of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated.

As the Joe Biden administration prepares to enforce vaccine mandates on large-business workers, a new poll finds that one-fourth of Republicans say they will never get the vaccine.

According to a survey released on Thursday by the charity Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) on attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccination, 26% of Republicans stated they would “absolutely not” obtain the vaccine. The study also discovered that four out of ten Republicans are still unvaccinated. Uninsured individuals and white evangelicals, like Republicans, were less likely to desire to obtain the vaccine than other groups.

Democrats were found to be far more likely than Republicans to receive the immunization. Only 2% indicated they were certain they wouldn’t get it, despite the fact that 91% had already taken at least one dose.

Despite some states fighting the controversial new standards in court, President Joe Biden urged on businesses to voluntarily move forward with his administration’s COVID-19 immunization and testing requirements on Thursday.

According to the new requirements, organizations with 100 or more employees in the United States have until January 4 to verify that their personnel are either COVID-vaccinated or submit a negative test weekly before entering the workplace.

Unvaccinated workers were supposed to start wearing masks at work on December 5, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) put the regulation on hold in November when the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled against it. The mandate was “fatally defective,” according to Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, and created “severe constitutional problems.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) slammed Biden’s mandate on Thursday, saying he favors legislation that would repeal the need that employers ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested.

The novel Omicron COVID variant was discovered in the United States for the first time on Wednesday. Health officials are afraid that the variety, which has more than 50 mutations, may be able to avoid immunity and spread more easily.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's principal medical adviser, told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that the case was discovered from a traveler who had just returned from South Africa. The individual had been fully vaccinated but had not had a booster injection. The individual experienced just minor signs and symptoms.