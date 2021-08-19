As US forces evacuate tens of thousands of people, the Pentagon says the Taliban are threatening a ‘hour-by-hour’ situation.

While the US military works to safely evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan friends, the Biden administration can’t say whether US forces are facing a severe deadline to leave Afghanistan by a certain date to avoid the Taliban or other rebels from invading.

“We’re continually reviewing the threat—not it’s just a day-to-day issue, it’s an hour-to-hour thing,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. “We recognize that this is still a dangerous situation. All I can say is that we’ll do everything we can to safeguard our force, the people we’re trying to get to the airport, and their passage out of Kabul, as well as the entire operation at the airport.”

Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan over the weekend, Kirby claimed there have been no aggressive confrontations between Taliban and US personnel engaged on the evacuation mission.

“We’ve made it clear to the Taliban that any attack on our people or our airport operations will be met with a strong response,” he said.

Since Saturday, the US military has evacuated around 7,000 people, including US Embassy workers, American citizens, and Afghan allies.

Army Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters, “We are totally focused on this task of national importance.” “We are dedicated to evacuating as many people as possible as swiftly and safely as possible.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the White House’s national security staff in a closed-door Situation Room meeting Thursday morning to hear the latest information on the situation in Afghanistan.

As anarchy engulfed Afghanistan in recent days, Biden defended his choice to withdraw troops, despite the fact that U.S. Embassy personnel, American citizens, and Afghans who assisted the US during the war had to be evacuated.

“There is no good moment to leave Afghanistan,” Biden said in his first interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday. “Fifteen years ago would have been a problem, 15 years from now would be a problem.” “Am I going to send your sons and girls to war in Afghanistan indefinitely?” is the primary option.

Biden was elected in April. This is a condensed version of the information.