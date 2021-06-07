As unfavorable ratings rise in New Hampshire, swing voters turn on Joe Biden.

According to the results of a new poll, President Joe Biden has lost favor in New Hampshire, a swing state that he won by a razor-thin margin against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

According to a study done by the St. Anselm College Survey Center for the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, more than half of New Hampshire voters (52 percent) had a negative opinion of Biden.

According to Bartlett, the data came from an online survey taken by 897 New Hampshire registered voters between May 26 and 28. Cellphone users were chosen at random from a sample of registered voters who reflected the voting population’s demographic and party characteristics.

According to Bartlett, the survey’s margin of sampling error was plus or minus 3.3 percent with a 95 percent confidence range.

The findings contradict a February poll by St. Anselm College, which revealed that 53 percent of respondents approved of Biden, who won New Hampshire by a margin of 53 percent to 45 percent last November. In the newest poll, a majority of citizens in the state (59 percent) also believe the United States is on the wrong course, up from 55 percent in February, according to St. Anselm.

Those polled also reported a considerable drop in trust in US institutions, with 61% saying the pandemic made them more wary of the government and 60% saying they had less faith in the media.

In a statement, Josiah Bartlett Center president Andrew Cline stated, “The massive loss in trust of government and media, but not business, should be a five-alarm warning to government officials and journalists.”

According to the statistics, survey results were split along political lines. Respondents were 30 percent Democratic, 28 percent Republican, and 42 percent undeclared in terms of political party affiliation.

“Before the pandemic, trust in institutions was already low. Maintaining business as usual and seeing how low it can go is a mistake. “A concerted effort is required to reclaim public trust,” Cline added.

The highest decline in trust in government and media was among registered Republicans and undeclared voters, with 85 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of undeclared voters saying the pandemic made them less trustful. This is a condensed version of the information.