As U.S. officials fall ill in Vienna, the symptoms of Havana Syndrome are explained.

Following a rash of mysterious illnesses among diplomats in Vienna since Joe Biden took office, the US government has initiated an investigation.

On July 16, The New Yorker magazine reported on more than 20 cases, which were eventually confirmed by the US State Department the same day.

According to the Associated Press (AP), US authorities claimed the symptoms were similar to those recorded in persons suffering with Havana syndrome, an unexplained ailment thought to be caused by energy weapons by some.

“In collaboration with our colleagues across the US government, we are rigorously examining reports of possible unexplained health occurrences among the US Embassy Vienna community,” the State Department said in a widely circulated statement.

Havana syndrome, called after the country’s capital, was first recorded in Cuba in 2016 and 2017.

Since then, a number of events have been recorded, including at least two probable incidents on American soil. In November of last year, an individual became unwell near the White House.

Victims of Havana syndrome have reported a variety of symptoms over the years, including sudden vertigo, nausea, headaches, vision issues, and memory loss, although these have not always been referred to as Havana syndrome.

Symptoms have been observed in a variety of settings, including hotels, vehicles, and the outdoors.

Some people have reported hearing and feeling pressure in their brains. Patients “looked to have incurred harm to vast brain networks without an underlying history of head trauma,” according to specialists at the University of Pennsylvania.

After being taken down by unexpected sickness in a Moscow hotel that caused him to retire, one CIA man, Marc Polymeropoulos, told GQ he suffered long-term problems including migraines.

Although the source of Havana syndrome is unknown, it has been speculated that the illnesses were caused by deliberate attacks by people who employed directed energy weaponry.

Many symptoms were “consistent with the effects of focused, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy,” according to a report issued by the National Academies of Sciences (NAS) in 2020. The cause, however, is yet unknown.

The US Department of State reported in a June travel alert for Cuba that multiple US embassy officials in Havana had endured “demonstrable and occasionally. This is a condensed version of the information.