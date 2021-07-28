As Trump looks for a Republican to replace Cheney, polls show Darin Smith has a chance to win.

Former President Donald Trump’s approach for defeating Representative Liz Cheney is to unite Republicans behind a single candidate. Darin Smith, a Cheyenne businessman, could be the person in question.

Since the Capitol riot, when she lay the blame at Trump’s feet and voted to impeach him, Cheney has been the target of Trump’s wrath. Smith, a Wyoming Republican, is at the top of the former president’s list of candidates to defeat in the forthcoming primary elections, according to a recent poll.

The Remington Research Group found Smith to be the current frontrunner in the congressional race after polling 766 likely Republican primary voters. In a head-to-head showdown with Cheney, Smith received 70% of the vote to Cheney’s 20%.

“Liz Cheney is Wyoming’s only congressional representation, and she has turned her back on us,” Smith said in a statement. “I am a strong Trump supporter who will not back down or give in to Liz’s and the far left’s bogus threats. It’s time to get rid of Liz and elect someone who is truly pro-Trump, pro-America, and pro-Wyoming ideals, and I am confident that I am that person.”

When two more Republicans, State Senator Anthony Bouchard and State Representative Chuck Gray, were added to the mix, Smith won again, but it was a closer contest. Smith received 24% of the vote in a hypothetical four-way race, while Cheney received 19%. Bouchard was third with 18 percent, and Gray was fourth with 14 percent.

Bouchard’s capacity to defeat Cheney was questioned after he revealed to having an affair with a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. He told Fox News that his absence from the list of contenders scheduled to meet with Trump at Bedminster was “anticipated,” and he agreed with the former president that Republicans will be “stronger” against Cheney if there is only one candidate in the election. He did not, however, imply that he intended to pull out anytime soon.

“In Wyoming, I’m the only candidate with any measurable grassroots support. My campaign has received donations from over 1,000 Wyoming Republicans. Bouchard said Fox News, “That’s more than ten times the totals from all other Cheney Challengers combined.” “The. This is a condensed version of the information.