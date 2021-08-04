As Trump claims victory in Ohio, the influence of progressive Democrats dwindles.

Progressive Democrats were handed a setback when their candidate lost to a more moderate candidate as former President Donald Trump hailed his preferred candidate’s victory in the Ohio Republican primary.

In Ohio, both Democrats and Republicans are running for seats in the House of Representatives that became empty early this year. Despite concerns about low voter turnout, the two crowded primaries drew national interest as an early indicator of how voters in Ohio’s swing state regarded their respective political parties’ futures.

Mike Carey’s victory in the Republican Party primary was good news for Trump, who often brags about how powerful his endorsement is. Susan Wright, the wife of late congressman Ronald Wright, lost a special election last week despite Trump’s support.

The Texas special election was a blow to Trump’s ego, but it wasn’t a true reflection of Trump’s voter power. Only two Republicans, Wright and state Representative Jake Ellzey, were on the ballot, and it’s unusual for voters to have to select between two candidates from the same political party.

Without a Democrat on the ticket, it’s plausible that Democratic voters swung the election in Ellzey’s favor, as many of them would be unwilling to vote for a Trump-endorsed candidate.

The outcome of Tuesday’s election provided a stronger indication of the importance of Trump’s endorsement in primary contests. Trump had a winning record of endorsements throughout his presidency, but observers noted that he frequently backed candidates in open contests, which are traditionally easier to win than challenging an incumbent.

Carey’s victory in a crowded field could signal to other candidates in a tight race that Trump’s backing could help push them over the finish line. It also gives Trump more ammunition to entice the rest of the party to his side, intensifying the effort to expel individuals who Trump perceives as a challenge to his leadership and America First program.

While Republican voters backed Trump, Democratic progressives suffered a setback on Tuesday when Nina Turner, a former state senator, lost the Democratic primary to Shontel Brown, a more moderate candidate.

Senator Bernie Sanders and “Squad” members Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib endorsed Turner.

Progressives are still a minority in the Democratic side of Congress.