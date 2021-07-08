As Tropical Storm Elsa moves north, the latest tornado warnings have been issued.

As the devastating Tropical Storm Elsa moves north after making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, tornado warnings have been issued for parts of South Carolina.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston, South Carolina, issued tornado warnings for numerous portions of the state early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) identified a radar-confirmed tornado near the Mount Pleasant airport and Wando River traveling north at 35 mph about 2:35 a.m. local time, causing the service to issue warnings across South Carolina.

Tornado watches and warnings were in effect until 5:00 a.m. in various sections of South Carolina, including interior Berkeley County and the city of Huger. So far, no deaths have been reported in the state as a result of the tornadoes.

Thunderstorms have also been reported, with some portions of the state receiving up to 8 inches of rain on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center, which has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for South Carolina, as well as “Portions of the Mid-Atlantic And New England States.”

According to the National Weather Service, tropical storm conditions are likely to hit New York on Friday.

Tropical Storm Elsa, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and wounding several more in nearby Georgia when a tornado slammed a Navy installation, is to blame for the harsh weather.

The death occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, after a tree fell and struck two cars in the afternoon due to the storm’s wind gusts, which reached up to 50 mph in the city.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry noted, “Weather is unpredictable.” “We’re still in the early stages of the (hurricane) season. We’re just beyond the Fourth of July holiday, we’ve had our first storm, and we’ve had a fatality.”

The storm had sustained gusts of roughly 45 mph when it struck Georgia on Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center, but Florida was spared the significant damage and extensive power outages that were feared.

The majority of the injuries sustained by the tornado on Wednesday at the Georgia naval installation were minor. There were about 12 RVs that were damaged, but no big difficulties with buildings or infrastructure.

