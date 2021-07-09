As tourism grows, Maui is pushing for an additional 3% sales tax on visitors.

As a result of the easing of pandemic restrictions, Hawaii lawmakers are rushing to adopt a new law that will allow counties to collect a 3% tax from visitors staying in hotels and other short-term rentals.

Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee told Hawaii News Now on Thursday, “This will assist greatly.”

Previously, the state collected a 10% hotel tax and divided it among the counties. Maui will now bring in treble the revenue, according to Lee, because each county can levy its own surcharge on the tax and use the money for local needs.

“Instead of $23 million, we’ll probably get somewhere between $50 and $70 million,” Lee said.

This comes after Gov. David Ige’s veto of a measure that affects how the state funds the Hawaii Tourism Authority was overridden by the state assembly.

The agency will no longer be supported by the state hotel tax and will instead receive funds from the general fund as a result of this measure. However, cash will be appropriated from the federal coronavirus assistance fund this fiscal year.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

State Rep. Sylvia Luke, the House Finance Chair, said that under the previous arrangement, Oahu received the majority of the funds because it is the state’s most populous island. Counties will now be paid based on the number of visitors they receive.

According to Luke, Maui stands to benefit the most.

Luke explained, “The island is completely flooded with tourists.” “And when you compare the population of Maui to that of Oahu, you can see that Maui has a lot more tourists per capita.”

Phil and Diana Asenas, guests from California, believe the law is unjust.

Phil Asenas said, “Taking a little bit of advantage of folks that legitimately want to get out and have been locked up for two years now.”

Diana Asenas stated, “They’re clearly taking advantage of us.” “However, if we want a vacation, we’ll have to put up with it as well. But this isn’t the case. It’s clearly not right.”