As TikTok Sleuths Join the Search, Gabby Petito’s hashtag has been viewed 268 million times.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who went missing following a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has become the subject of a TikTok scavenger hunt.

Police searched a Florida wildlife preserve on Saturday for Laundrie, a 23-year-old person of interest in Petito’s abduction. The FBI searched across the country for information on Petito’s presence at a Wyoming national park.

In the meantime, social media detectives are working on the case.

Users on TikTok have been expressing theories and following the case’s progress in videos that have gone popular.

As of early Sunday, videos with the hashtag #gabbypetito had been viewed over 268 million times, while dozens of other hashtags, such as #findgabbypetito and #gabbypetitoupdate, had drawn millions more.

Haley Toumaian’s TikTok account is typically packed with videos of herself. However, she began dedicating it earlier this week to sharing updates regarding the missing woman with her over 500,000 followers.

Toumaian had 47 TikTok videos regarding Petito as of early Sunday, and she has claimed on Instagram that she is being flooded with tips about the case.

She told The Washington Post that she had learned she had things in common with Petito, like being engaged, being of comparable ages, and having YouTube profiles.

Toumaian isn’t the only one who has made TikToks about Petito. Hundreds of other content providers on the platform are doing the same. Several Instagram profiles have been set up to draw attention to the situation.

Miranda Baker’s original sound – @mirandabaker #gabbypetito #findgabby #brianlaundrie

Miranda Baker posted a video on TikTok claiming that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie as a hitchhiker on August 29 in Grand Teton National Park. Baker said she just reported the interaction to police after viewing TikTok videos about the issue in a video that has nearly 10 million views so far.

While some believe that the online recordings may assist authorities with important information and leads, others believe that some are simply using Petito’s tragedy to increase views and followers.

