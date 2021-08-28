As the withdrawal date approaches, Democrat and Republican lawmakers are receiving tens of thousands of Afghan evacuation requests.

Thousands of Afghan evacuation petitions have been received by Democratic and Republican politicians as the US prepares to leave Afghanistan on August 31 after nearly two decades, according to the Associated Press.

Tissues were laid up on a conference room table for staffers to Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell of California as they handled several calls from people appealing for assistance in evacuating loved ones and friends from Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and an attack in Kabul on Thursday that killed 13 US Marines and many more Afghans, MPs’ offices around the country are bombarded with identical pleas.

“The sensation of helplessness is the most difficult part,” Swalwell remarked. “We’re witnessing a lot of anxiety, and we can’t seem to do enough.”

“It’s emotional when you’re working 18 hours a day or more for a week and folks aren’t getting through and you hear about people dying,” Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska said. “These people are on the verge of a nervous breakdown.”

Bacon, who served in Iraq, said his agency is currently dealing with over 800 Afghans attempting to flee the country.

Thousands of stories have been sent, each with a heartfelt appeal not to be forgotten.

Members of Congress’ offices around the country have turned into improvised crisis centers, with calls for assistance putting individuals onto one of the last aircraft departing Kabul airport.

Since the Taliban took charge on August 14, more than 105,000 civilians have been evacuated in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. After Thursday’s suicide bombing attack, the task has never been more important or perilous. Nearly 100 Afghans were also killed, with dozens more injured, as well as 18 marines.

Following the horrific attack, President Joe Biden stated that the United States will not be intimidated, and that “our mission will continue on.” However, he acknowledged the limits of what can be done as the US focuses on ensuring safe passage for Americans while many others stay, many of whom are concerned about their futures.

“Getting every single individual out is impossible to guarantee,” Biden remarked.

