As the US military issues orders for masks and vaccines, the army brings in a doctor who questions both.

The US Army has commissioned a doctor known for his outspoken questioning of both methods most health experts recommend to help curb the spread of the pandemic still sweeping the country, as the US military moves to mandate mask-wearing and vaccination for service members at the direction of President Joe Biden.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, he has been promoted to senior officer.

Last September, Dr. Jeff Barke of Orange County, California, made headlines when he pulled out a gun during a virtual chat with anti-masking campaigner Peggy Hall, who runs the Healthy American, a blog that advises on how to avoid vaccine obligations and other health subjects.

Barke flashed a 9mm handgun around two-thirds of the way through their 38-minute talk, describing it as “better than a mask” for “protecting you and others.”

Barke stated, “I’d rather see someone carrying a concealed [weapon]than disguising up.” “I believe that is better for the general population than anything else.”

The video, which was later taken down from YouTube, provoked a response, with some Orange County officials distancing themselves from Barke, including the “deeply disturbed” board of Hoag Hospital, where he claimed to have privileges.

The medical institution filed a complaint against Barke’s Newport Beach clinic, PersonalCare Physicians, and a partner two weeks before the clip, alleging they owed more than $500,000 in management fees.

Despite this, Barke was commissioned as a major in the US Army Reserve on Sunday.

“Dr. Jeff Barke was commissioned as a major in the United States Army Reserve on August 8, 2021 as a Family Medicine Physician and met all accessions criteria, including current professional credentials,” said Lieutenant Colonel Simon B. Flake, head of public affairs for the United States Army Reserve Command, in a statement to This website.

All soldiers, according to Flake, must obey the standards, both in terms of health protocols and online personalities.

“Once enlisted in the Army, all Soldiers must adhere to existing regulations, policies, and procedures, including the Army’s Social media guidance and all force health protection measures,” Flake added. “To limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and maintain unit readiness, the Army Reserve continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice. This is a condensed version of the information.