As the United States moves toward legalization, New Jersey drops over 88K marijuana cases.

As it inches closer to full legalization, New Jersey has become the latest state to drop marijuana-related charges. Since July 1, the New Jersey Judiciary has “vacated or dismissed” approximately 88,000 marijuana charges, with more likely on the way, according to a statement released Monday night.

Following a significant response from people to a ballot issue in November, Governor Phil Murphy signed three bills decriminalizing marijuana, making New Jersey the 13th state to do so. The state’s judiciary also stated that 360,000 cases had been highlighted for possible dismissal.

“Distribution of certain quantities of the drugs, possession of certain quantities of the drugs, and possession of paraphernalia; use or being under the influence of the drugs; and operating a motor vehicle while in possession of the drugs,” according to the Judiciary’s statement.

As state-by-state marijuana legalization legislation take effect, supporters have repeatedly asked for the removal of marijuana-related criminal offenses. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act of New York, which took effect in March, removed newly decriminalized marijuana crimes from the records of state residents.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors in a majority of Arizona counties pushed to erase all marijuana possession charges last November. This was in response to citizens voting in 2020 elections for legalization.

While marijuana has yet to be decriminalized on a federal level, public support for it is strong. According to recent polls, 91 percent of Americans support legalization. Over the last two decades, this figure has more than doubled.

Democrats in Washington have recently pushed for marijuana decriminalization on a federal level. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on April 20 that a federal legalization bill would be introduced in the Senate soon. Late last year, a similar bill passed the House of Representatives but was defeated in the Senate.

Sources close to the situation told Marijuana Moment, a publication that analyzes marijuana policy action, that Schumer could unveil the current federal measure as early as Wednesday.

As state marketplaces spring up, the traditional argument in support of legalizing weedâ€”that it will result in more tax revenueâ€”appears to be holding true. A report from the in May. This is a condensed version of the information.