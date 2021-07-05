As the United States embarks on the final stage of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, over 1,000 Afghan troops flee the Taliban.

After Taliban insurgents surged in Northern Afghanistan over the weekend, over 1000 Afghan security officers were reportedly forced to flee to Tajikistan.

The escalation comes as the US begins to withdraw soldiers from Afghanistan, where they have been battling for over two decades in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

On Monday, a senior Afghan official told Reuters that the Taliban had closed off all highways, leaving these individuals with little choice except to cross the border.

Late last week, the US vacated Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan’s largest airbase, signaling a move toward the complete evacuation of all foreign forces. NATO has removed forces as well, and the process is likely to be completed before the US leaves Afghanistan entirely.

Despite the drawdown, some 650 American troops will remain in Afghanistan to secure the US Embassy in Kabul and the Kabul International Airport.

Afghanistan-based According to TOLOnews, the Taliban took control of nine districts across the country in under 24 hours.

“In the previous 24 hours, we had operations in Laghman, Nijrab district in Kapisa, Shinwari in Parwan, and Ghazni—where we inflicted casualties on the enemy,” said Special Forces commander Major Gen. Hibatullah Alizai to TOLO.

Reuters stated that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani insists that the country’s security forces are perfectly competent of handling the situation despite recent fighting and retreat.

US President Joe Biden has set a goal of having soldiers out of Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

During a public address from the White House two weeks ago, Biden declared, “Our troops may be leaving, but our commitment for Afghanistan will not end.”

Biden has long urged a troop withdrawal from America’s longest-running conflict, which began as the US hunted for Osama Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda figures linked to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Last year, Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, reached a deal with the Taliban to withdraw all American soldiers by May 1, but Biden’s team had been hinting for weeks that it might take longer before revealing the September 11 deadline.

The US, on the other hand, is anticipated to complete the pullout considerably ahead of schedule.

General Austin Scott Miller, the United States' highest general.