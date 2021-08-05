As the travel chaos enters its fifth day, many claim they were given $50 vouchers.

For the seventh day in a row, Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, while some irate passengers claimed on social media that they were given $50 vouchers after being stuck at airports.

A representative for the airline previously stated that passengers whose flights were canceled will receive compensation. Spirit Airlines was approached by this website about the voucher claims, but no response was received in time for publishing.

The recent travel difficulties have been blamed on widespread system outages, bad weather, and manpower shortages, according to Spirit Airlines. According to industry tracker FlightAware, the airline has already canceled about 400 flights for the day, accounting for roughly half of its Thursday itinerary.

Spirit has canceled hundreds of flights for the fifth day in a row, bringing the total number of cancellations to almost 1,700 since last weekend.

Spirit Airlines accounted for roughly 80% of all flights canceled in the United States on Thursday morning, according to FlightAware statistics.

Travelers who have been affected by Spirit’s problems have expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s response, in addition to being stranded at airports while attempting to connect to other flights. Many people rushed to social media to complain that they were only handed $50 vouchers as compensation for their trouble.

“@SpiritAirlines – @SpiritAirlines – @SpiritAirlines – @SpiritAirlines – @SpiritAirlines – @SpiritAirlines – A $50 Spirit voucher isn’t exactly what tourists require or desire. We’d like to be reimbursed for the arrangements we had to make as a result of your complete failure to ensure that your passengers arrived safely. You let us down.”

“Anytime I have had an issue with AA, Delta, Jet Blue, or SW, they own the fault and compensate,” another user wrote. Spirit will hand you a worthless $50 coupon and inform you that the next trip available is in three days.”

Several persons who claimed to have utilized the airline also reported that the vouchers had a one-month expiration date. “#spiritairlines canceled my $300 flight and all they’ll give me is a $50 Spirit flight credit that expires in a month and a terrible food voucher,” one customer wrote.

