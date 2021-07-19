As the terrorist group makes gains across Afghanistan, the US calls on the Taliban to stop violence.

On Eid al-Adha, the holy Islamic festival that begins on Monday, the United States and its Western partners called on the Taliban to put an end to the violence in Afghanistan and demonstrate their commitment to the peace process.

The US and 13 other allies issued a joint statement following a week of major military advances by the Taliban across Afghanistan, as they take advantage of the final phases of the withdrawal of US and other foreign forces from the country.

The extremist group recently claimed that its fighters had retaken 85 percent of the country, a statement that the government disputes. According to some estimates, ISIS already controls almost half of the country’s 400 districts, including several key border crossings, and is assaulting a number of provincial capitals.

According to Sada, an Afghan television network, the Taliban took control of the Sugh-e-Bill (Qashqar) oil fields, which are part of the Amu oil field in Sar-e-Pul region, on Monday.

“The Taliban’s attack is in direct opposition to their claim to support a negotiated end of the conflict and the Doha peace process,” the allies, which include Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, said in a joint statement on Monday. It has led in the deaths of innocent Afghans, including through targeted killings, civilian displacement, looting and burning of buildings, destruction of key infrastructure, and communication network damage.”

The incarceration and execution of civilians, according to the statement, reveals a “very alarming” contempt for the rule of law.

“In Taliban-controlled districts, residents and observers credibly report attempts to repress women’s and girls’ human rights, as well as attempts to shut down private and public media organizations in order to conceal their human rights abuses and curtail freedom of expression,” the statement continued.

“We absolutely condemn this and any other actions that violate Afghan people’ rights on behalf of our respective operations. Afghans have made significant progress over the last two decades and wish to build on their achievements in prosperity, human rights, and freedom of expression. We wish to emphasize that the progress made in recent years can only be maintained if all parties collaborate.

“We enlist the help of the United Nations. This is a condensed version of the information.