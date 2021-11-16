As the state considers defying OSHA, Florida sets up a vaccine showdown between DeSantis and Biden.

As state lawmakers return to Tallahassee to discuss defying the president’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, a clash between the Biden administration and Governor Ron DeSantis looms.

During a special parliamentary session this week, lawmakers will consider bills that would bypass the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and instead impose state jurisdiction over such safety laws.

DeSantis said on Tuesday that withdrawing from OSHA is a “proper response,” adding that the Biden administration’s new vaccine guidelines are “heavy-handed.”

According to Florida Politics, the Republican governor remarked, “The most important thing in this special session is to make sure people don’t lose their jobs over these shots.” “Firefighters, cops, and people who work in a variety of industries for private companies have been working the entire time.” Millions of private-sector workers must be vaccinated against the coronavirus by January 4 or face monthly testing, according to OSHA. The restrictions, which apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, are likely to touch over 80 million people.

Although Florida would not be the first state to break away from OSHA (22 other states have done so), the process of establishing a similar state-run agency often takes years and requires federal permission.

Florida senators are considering legislation that would require DeSantis to submit a strategy for the state to assume management of worker safety and health issues. The governor would have until January 17 to submit a report to state lawmakers, and he would be given $1 million to do it.

California, which has its own federally sanctioned workplace safety agency, has been given an extra month to establish vaccine requirements that are similar to or stronger than those imposed by the Biden administration.

DeSantis also stated on Tuesday that the measures forward for discussion at the special session are not limited to OSHA.

“It will also say if a private firm tries to do this on their own, wait on a minute, we don’t want people to be discriminated against because of that,” he said. “So if we can do that, it will be a fantastic thing.” The issue will be taken up by Florida legislators. This is a condensed version of the information.