As the Santa Barbara Fire triples in size, the Alisal Wildfire Map shows evacuations and Highway 101 closures.

The Alisal fire in Santa Barbara, California, tripled in size within hours of being discovered, triggering evacuation orders and the partial closure of a highway.

The Alisal fire started on Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir and had grown to nearly 2,000 acres by the time it was declared. Strong winds and lush foliage, on the other hand, fanned the fire, allowing it to cross Highway 101 and spread to almost 6,000 acres by Tuesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued mandatory evacuation orders for Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and the area between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo because the fire was threatening houses and structures. People in those areas were told to “leave the region immediately,” according to the notice. The area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, the area west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road, and the area south of West Camino Cielo have all been ordered to evacuate. Residents can leave if they choose but are not forced to do so during an evacuation notice, but they should be prepared to evacuate at any moment.

Officials set up an evacuation shelter in the top parking lot of Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California. The Earl Warren Showgrounds might potentially be used for large animals.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group website, the fire’s “rapid” expansion, fanned by wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, carried it towards Tajiguas Beach and towards the Tajiguas Landfill, and made smoke visible throughout southern Santa Barbara County.

Officials closed Highway 101 between Highway 1 in Las Cruces and Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta, as well as issuing evacuation orders and warnings.

On Monday, some people in the Santa Barbara area were without power as part of a planned outage to assist prevent wildfires from igniting due to high winds. PG&E began issuing “all clear” notices in certain locations on Monday evening, but warned that extra severe winds might result in more power outages on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in some areas.

More than 120 firefighters have been dispatched to battle the blaze, and a perimeter has been established to safeguard the approximately 100 structures that are believed to be in danger. Unfortunately, severe winds prevented planes from taking off. This is a condensed version of the information.