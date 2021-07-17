As the Red Apple Fire sparked evacuations in Washington, the state’s fire map was updated.

On Wednesday morning, wildfires raged across Washington, prompting evacuations in Chelan County after a new blaze threatened roughly 250 houses.

A fire broke out about 6:55 p.m. near Wenatchee, Washington, according to the Washington Fire Marshal’s Office, threatening a power substation, orchards, and at least 234 residences, according to CBS affiliate KREM2.

By Tuesday evening, the fire had burnt over 1,000 acres, prompting the office to issue evacuation notices for many neighborhoods in Chelan County, including Red Apple Road and West Eagle Rock Lane.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Wenatchee, and Chelan County Emergency Management has asked anyone who is in danger of being caught in the fire’s path to go there.

The Wenatchee fire is one of numerous wildfires now burning in Washington, with multiple fires breaking out over the previous week as the United Regions faced a summer heatwave that brought extremely scorching temperatures to western states.

Wildfires are presently burning in Washington’s Burbank, Cedar Creek, and Varden, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

In the midst of the flames, California hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, close to the world record of 134 degrees Fahrenheit, as other places on the West Coast experienced temperatures far beyond normal for this time of year.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are presently 67 wildfires burning across the United States, with at least 24 of them classed as big or complicated blazes.

The majority of the fires have been reported in Arizona, Idaho, and Montana, but the fires have also ravaged Oregon, Nevada, California, and Washington in the last week.

Three big fires have been reported in Washington, six in Oregon, and eight in California, according to the fire center. There are currently 12 in Montana, 13 in Arizona, and 13 in Idaho.

Over the weekend, the Bootleg Fire, which is now burning in Oregon, doubled in size, posing a threat to 2,000 houses. At least seven homes and 40 other structures have been demolished so far.

As the fire grows in size, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has stated that anyone who refuses to comply would be arrested. This is a condensed version of the information.