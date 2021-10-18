As the race for Virginia Governor remains tight, Kamala Harris will campaign for Terry McAuliffe.

As voters prepare to travel to the polls on November 2, Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to join Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at a campaign rally later this week.

McAuliffe’s team said last week that numerous high-profile Democrats would campaign alongside him in Virginia in the last weeks leading up to the race, which is one of two regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this fall.

On October 15, First Lady Jill Biden campaigned with McAuliffe, and during Souls to the Polls events on Sunday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and voting rights crusader Stacey Abrams both endorsed McAuliffe.

McAuliffe revealed last week that he will be joined by former President Barack Obama for a campaign event in Richmond on October 23. McAuliffe’s team said on Monday that the vice president will visit Virginia this week, two days before Obama’s scheduled appearance.

CNN was the first to report about the vice president’s planned travel to Virginia on Monday. According to CNN, Harris will appear at a campaign event scheduled for Thursday evening in Prince William County, which was classified as the state’s most diverse area in last year’s census, according to the article.

“Excited to welcome Vice President @KamalaHarris back to the Commonwealth on Thursday!” wrote McAuliffe campaign spokesman Renzo Olivari on Twitter Monday afternoon, sharing a link to CNN’s piece.

With The Washington Newsday, Harris’ office confirmed the vice president’s scheduled appearance at the Thursday campaign event and said more details will be released in the coming days.

On Monday, Harris urged Democrats to phone bank in favor of McAuliffe's campaign ahead of Virginia's "important election," as she characterized it on Twitter. "We need all hands on deck to tell voters what's at stake," she continued. President Joe Biden sent a similar message to his Twitter followers on Monday. The president hasn't said if he'll visit Virginia ahead of the gubernatorial election next month, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that she "expects him to do more to help his friend." Recent polling indicates that the election for governor of Virginia is close, with McAuliffe trailing or even with Republican Glenn Youngkin in several voter surveys. Some political experts believe Virginia's gubernatorial election is a sign of things to come.