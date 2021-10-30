As the race for Governor of Virginia comes to a close, Glenn Youngkin avoids Trump’s televised rally in support of him.

Glenn Youngkin, a Republican candidate in Virginia’s tight governor’s race, has decided not to attend Donald Trump’s next virtual rally.

On Monday, the eve of the gubernatorial race, the former president will hold a phone-in “tele-rally” supporting Youngkin as the election approaches on November 2. Trump had previously hinted about a trip to Virginia to campaign for the Republican candidate, but those plans never materialized.

Youngkin is running against Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor of Virginia, and polls show the two candidates are neck and neck. Youngkin has received Trump’s re-election endorsement on multiple occasions, while McAuliffe has received substantial backing from the Biden government.

The election, which occurs in a non-election year, may provide insight into how next year’s midterm elections will turn out. The campaign has also been interpreted as a referendum on President Joe Biden and Trump ahead of their expected presidential election showdown in 2024.

Youngkin told reporters on Saturday that despite Trump’s support, he would not be attending the tele-rally. He did not completely disassociate himself from the event, but he did say that his campaign was likely in contact with the previous president’s staff.

“I’m not going to participate in the tele-town hall,” Youngkin stated. “I’m sure the teams are chatting.” While campaigning in Old Town Alexandria, I spoke with @GlennYoungkin, who said he hasn’t been involved in the planning for Trump’s tele-town hall on Monday, though “the teams are chatting, I’m sure.” He stated, “I’m not going to participate in the tele-town hall.” pic.twitter.com/4dtWzDnC3Z 30 October 2021 — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) In reaction, McAuliffe pretended to be surprised that his opponent would reject Trump’s backing. McAuliffe has previously exploited Trump’s backing as a political weapon against his opponent.

“Obviously, it kills Trump that he isn’t here,” McAuliffe remarked on Saturday.

“He’s in the race, and he’s clearly endorsed Youngkin seven times.”

On Tuesday, Biden spoke at a campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, where he, like McAuliffe, repeatedly attacked Trump in an attempt to energize the Democratic voting base. Youngkin was also accused by Biden of maintaining a professional distance from the former president while professing allegiance in private.

“All of Terry’s opponent’s secret pledges have been made.” This is a condensed version of the information.