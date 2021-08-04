As the Post-Inauguration Honeymoon ‘Officially Ends,’ Biden’s approval drops in the latest poll.

As his post-inauguration honeymoon phase comes to an end, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted in the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

According to The Hill, 52% of respondents approve of Biden’s job performance, while 43% disapprove.

According to the previous poll, in June, 59 percent of respondents indicated they approved of his performance, compared to 34 percent who disagreed. In May, he had a 61 percent approval rating.

The poll also revealed that Congress continues to be unpopular. According to The Hill, 45 percent of respondents approve of the job of Congress, while 55 percent disapprove.

According to The Hill, the poll indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic is once again at the top of voters’ concerns. In June, 46% of respondents believed the country was on the right track, down from 53% in June. According to the poll, 47% of respondents believe the country is on the wrong road, up from 39% in June. When it comes to the economy, 43% of respondents believe it is on the right road, while 49% believe it is on the wrong track—despite this, 53% believe it is still strong.

According to The Hill, the poll surveyed 1,788 registered voters from July 28 to 29.

This website contacted The Harris Poll for the entire survey report and additional comment, but had not received a response as of publication.

Biden’s popularity remained relatively high as compared to former President Donald Trump. In a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, Trump never received a 50 percent favorable rating. The majority of polls from July 2017 showed him with approval ratings just at or below 40%.

Similar outcomes were found in other recent polls. Biden had a comparable approval rating of 51 percent in a poll issued on July 26 by George Washington University, but a greater disapproval rate of 47 percent.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll conducted last month, 66 percent of Americans feel Biden is managing the pandemic extremely well or moderately well.

As the Delta variation causes a surge in cases across the country, Biden’s approval rating drops, and the COVID-19 pandemic resurfaces as the top concern Americans feel the country confronts.

The United States had. This is a condensed version of the information.