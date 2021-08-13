As the Pacific Northwest’s heat wave continues, Portland temperatures are hotter than Phoenix.

The Associated Press reported that temperatures in Portland, Oregon, were hotter than those in Phoenix on Thursday, as the Pacific Northwest continued to experience a record-breaking heat wave. Temperatures in Seattle reached the 90s, while Bellingham surpassed 100 degrees for the first time in recorded history, despite the fact that many people in the region do not have air conditioning.

By late afternoon Thursday, Portland had hit 103 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix. According to the Associated Press, the city will see even more extreme heat on Friday.

Water, portable fans, Popsicles, and information on cooling shelters were handed by volunteers in Oregon to those living in homeless encampments near the Portland border. Those facing homelessness are unwilling to travel to cooling shelters, according to Kim James, director of homeless and housing support for Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare, making them more vulnerable to the risks connected with the searing heat.

Three huge vans were used to bring water and other cooling supplies to homeless encampments near the Columbia River on the city’s eastern fringes, according to a nonprofit serving the homeless and those with mental illness in Portland.

In the heat, Scott Zalitis ate lime-green popsicles distributed by the group and told volunteers that the temperature munch his campground had reached 105 F (41 C) the day before. When all of the ice in a large cooler full of food melted and he couldn’t find any more, the food ruined.

“It’s a dreadful situation. No matter what, I can’t stand the heat. So, it’s difficult to bear. Even in the shade, it’s too hot,” said Zalitis, who became homeless last year after an electrical fire destroyed the apartment where he subleased a room. “You want to be as cool as possible,” says the narrator.

The campsite was in stark contrast to downtown Portland, where steamy pedestrians cooled themselves by jogging through a giant public fountain in a riverfront park, where rusted-out automobiles and broken-down RVs mixed with tents and piles of garbage.

Luna Abadia, 17, was out running with her Lincoln High School cross country team in the morning when they came to a halt by the fountain. Normally, the runners train at 4 p.m., but this has changed recently.