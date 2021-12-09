As the owner jets to Miami, the elderly dog is left at the airport to find a new home.

After being abandoned at Tampa International Airport by its previous owner, a neglected Florida puppy has found its final home.

After his owner was told she didn’t have enough paperwork to take him with her, Bama the dog was abandoned at Tampa International Airport in November. According to authorities, she just let go of Bama’s leash and continued on her way to Miami on her own.

Tampa Airport Police Chief Charlie Vazquez told Fox 13 that “she left the counter and said she’d make other arrangements.” “She returned, but before she returned, she let go of the leash and walked away, leaving the dog alone in the airport.” “Leaving a dog at the airport is unsafe,” he continued. “We have doors that open and close; the dogs can go out and be hit by cars, as has happened in the past. It’s something we don’t want to happen again. She should have looked for and called a trustworthy rescue organization.” The airport, unlike Bama’s owner, contacted a rescue organization and solicited the services of VIP Rescue. Corinn Smith answered the phone and went to the airport to assist the shih tzu mix.

Smith even decided to take Bama in herself, trying to nurture him back to health from the neglect he had been subjected to.

Smith told Fox 13 on Wednesday, “They sheared him like a sheep.” “He had mounds of matted hair on his ears, about four inches long, and all of his toes were missing. As a result, he’s doing fantastically well.” Bama also had a terrible heart murmur, a tumor on his back, and multiple ulcers, among other things “He doesn’t have a lot of teeth left, and his gums are bleeding, but it doesn’t stop him from eating. He is a huge foodie “Smith stated.

“He was terrified of me,” she said, “and he would snarl and lash out.” “He’s a very happy guy now, and we’re delighted to have him.” Bama’s owner has yet to be found or charges filed, according to Tampa International Airport Police, because she purchased a one-way ticket out of Tampa.

