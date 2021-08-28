As the number of student COVID cases grows, a Texas mother apologizes to her daughters for sending them to school.

In the wake of a recent spike in COVID-19 instances among pupils, a Texas mother penned an open letter to her daughters apologizing for sending them to school.

Micah Carlson wrote to her daughters Charlie and Sophie in a letter published Tuesday in the Denton Record-Chronicle, expressing her regret that they will return to school unprotected by the virus because youngsters are ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I realize you’re not protected as a first-grader or kindergarten, and you can’t get the ‘shots’ I promised would put an end to ‘COVIDteen’ yet,” Carlson wrote.

She has asked her daughters to wear masks to avoid being infected with the virus, “even if it feels futile,” and has fought for stronger COVID-19 measures at their school, “but no one is listening,” she wrote.

Carlson wrote, “I know other individuals won’t receive their shots or social distance.” “I understand your desks are already set up in group-workstation configurations.”

The mother reminisced on the past year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic began, noting that there has been “an entire decade of crises in the past year” and that her family has taken COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks.

She commented, “This has been a pretty difficult year.”

Carlson expressed anxiety that if her family becomes very ill, there will be insufficient hospital beds—ICU units in some states, including Texas, are at capacity—and that the educational system will not listen to her concerns. She claims she has no choice but to put her girls to a school she considers hazardous so she may finish her PhD at the University of North Texas.

“I apologize for having to send you to school tomorrow. “I don’t know what will happen, but I do know that I love you more than anything else in the world, and I am so proud of you that it makes my heart break,” Carlson added.

She also chastised Texas Governor Greg Abbott for “pushing” parents into a corner over the virus, as she claimed he did. Many parents have objected to Abbott’s stance prohibiting local schools from enforcing masks.

“The governor of Texas has backed us into a corner, our allies have vanished, and we are left to figure out this dilemma on our own once more,” she wrote.

After the open on Tuesday night. This is a condensed version of the information.