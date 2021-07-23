As the number of Delta Variant Cases rises, these cities are reverting to masks.

As the COVID-19 Delta strain has spread across the United States, certain large cities have opted to encourage inhabitants to reintroduce the use of protective face masks.

In California, Los Angeles County was the first to reintroduce a mask requirement in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 has rapidly grown from Moderate to Substantial, based on the trend in daily new cases of COVID-19,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement. Due to a seven-fold surge in new cases since the June 15 reopening, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be changed to require masking for everyone while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.”

“We expect to keep masking measures in place until we begin to see improvements in our community transmission of COVID-19,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement. However, waiting until we reach a high level of community transmission before making a change would be too late.”

Health officials in California’s Bay Area published a statement shortly after the mask mandate was enforced in Los Angeles County, advising the use of masks inside.

“The Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places to ensure easy verification that all unvaccinated people are masked in those settings and as an extra precautionary measure for all,” the city manager’s office in Berkeley said in a statement.

Atlanta Public Schools stated on Thursday that all students and staff will be required to wear masks at the start of the new school year, which begins on August 5. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has amended school recommendations, stating that children and staff who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask.

Regardless of immunization status, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended that all kids and employees in schools wear masks.

Officials in Clark County, Nevada, announced on Thursday that a mask requirement for all court facilities will be reinstated. The administrative order was signed by the State Supreme Court. This is a condensed version of the information.