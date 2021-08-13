As the number of Delta Variant cases rises, Houston schools will require all students and staff to wear masks.

Before the start of the district’s autumn semester later this month, the school board for Texas’ largest district voted Thursday to accept a mask rule advocated by its superintendent.

The mask requirement was implemented by Houston Independent School District (HISD) Superintendent Millard House in response to growing concern about the COVID-19 Delta variation, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers to be more contagious than other COVID variants. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all students and teachers wear masks in the classroom, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order last month prohibiting schools from requiring pupils to wear masks.

Despite Abbott’s ruling, the Houston district is one of several in Texas that has elected to enforce a mask rule. The Houston Independent School System (HISD) is the country’s seventh biggest school district, with 276 schools and about 196,000 pupils.

Last Monday, House unveiled his ideas for a mask mandate. House stated in a letter to district residents that the health of all students and staff served as a “guiding compass” for the decisions he and other school administrators were making as children returned to their classrooms.

Regardless of each individual’s vaccination status, House’s proposed mandate would apply to “students, workers, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities” in the district. During the school board’s next meeting, which was conducted Thursday evening, House recommended that members vote in favor of supporting his proposed mandate. Board members heard heated arguments for and against the mandate from parents, students, teachers, and other members of the local community ahead of the decision, with some parents urging the HISD to “defy” Abbott’s directive and others supporting the governor and telling the board, “you work for us.”

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas also appeared virtually near the start of the public comment time to express her support for the House’s proposed mask mandate.

“I look forward to whatever mandate you settle on,” Jackson Lee remarked. “It will be up to the board to decide, but I hope it will be that way. And if that’s the case, I’ll tell you that you’re on the correct track.”

