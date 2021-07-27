As the number of Delta Variant cases rises, Chicago adds nine new states to its travel advisory list.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, Chicago added nine new states to its travel advisory list on Tuesday.

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming have been added to the city’s travel advice list, according to a statement released by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The City’s Travel Advisory currently includes 14 states and one territory, according to CDPH. “All of these states have reached the threshold of 15 incidents per 100,000 residents.”

A travel alert had previously been issued for Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Florida, and Nevada, in addition to the nine new states added on Tuesday. The United States Virgin Islands are also on Chicago’s travel advice, since they have topped 15 new cases per 100,000 population on a daily basis.

“Unvaccinated travelers from certain states and territories should get a negative COVID-19 test result no later than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago or be quarantined for a 10-day period once they arrive. Vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined or have a negative test, according to the CDPH bulletin.

While every state under the city’s travel advice is reporting more than 15 new cases per 100,000 residents, at least eight of the 14 are reporting more over 20 new cases per 100,000 residents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arkansas now has 52.4 daily cases per 100,000 population, the highest rate among the 14 states.

At least five more states, including Hawaii, Georgia, Utah, Kentucky, and South Carolina, are at risk of being added to Chicago’s travel advisory list since they are all now reporting more than 10 new cases per 100,000 population.

CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady underlined the significance of being vaccinated against the new virus in a tweet on Tuesday after the nine states were added to the city’s travel alert list.

“People who are not vaccinated have by far the largest chance of developing COVID, and the most effective approach for us to stop COVID from spreading is to be vaccinated and to encourage everyone we know to get their immunizations. Vaccines are both safe and effective,” Arwady tweeted.

