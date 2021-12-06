As the number of COVID cases rises, nearly every state now has 70% or more ICU beds in use.

As COVID-19 cases spread across the US, a majority of states are using 70% or more of their intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

As of Monday morning, just five states had less than 70% of ICU beds in use, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Wyoming are among these states.

A map of ICU bed use across the United States indicates that, except from those five states, the remainder of the country has 70 percent or more ICU beds in use.

According to the map, the states with the greatest percentage of ICU beds in use are Rhode Island and New Mexico, with 92 percent and 90 percent, respectively.

Aside from Rhode Island and New Mexico, at least six states have at least 85 percent of ICU beds in use. Kentucky (89 percent), Michigan (86 percent), Nebraska (89 percent), New Hampshire (86 percent), Texas (86 percent), and Vermont (86 percent) are among these states (85 percent).

The map also shows the percentage of ICU beds in each state that are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients. At least nine states had 30 percent or more ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients, according to the map. With 45 percent, New Mexico leads the way, followed by New Hampshire with 42 percent. Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and West Virginia are among the other states.

COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in the United States, resulting in increased ICU bed use. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States was averaging roughly 106,132 new cases per week as of December 3. According to CDC figures, the United States was averaging roughly 65,000 to 70,000 new cases each week in mid-October.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 instances have increased in Vermont, Iowa, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Kansas.

While COVID-19 cases are on the rise in a number of states, the Omicron form is still being discovered in new places. The Omicron variation has been found in Minnesota, California, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut as of Monday morning.