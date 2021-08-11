As the number of children hospitalized with COVID rises, pediatricians are urging parents and families to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus outbreaks have erupted in areas like Florida and Louisiana as a result of the highly transmissible variant’s rapid spread, and doctors are finding that the sick population is beginning to shift toward a younger demographic.

During the first ten days of August, the pediatric case positive rate at Central Florida’s largest hospital system increased to 19.4 percent. That figure had remained in the low single digits for the majority of the pandemic.

Dr. Barry Gelman of Jackson Health System told This website, “The largest change we’re seeing is the number of youngsters who get a positive test.” “As a result, only a small number of them become ill, and even fewer become ill enough to be admitted to the hospital.”

The best method to keep kids safe from the virus, according to Gelman, who is the chief medical officer at the Holtz Children’s Hospital, is to ensure that everyone around them receives their vaccination, especially at a time when children under the age of 12 are ineligible to get vaccinated.

“In many cases, children get infected at home by their unvaccinated parents,” he stated. “This isn’t a kid-to-kid situation. It’s because parents aren’t vaccinated and are taking the virus home from work, travel, or whatever they’re doing. Then their children, who lack immunity, become infected.”

He claims that the first step in protecting children is to surround them with a bubble of individuals who have been vaccinated.

“By that, I don’t simply mean blood relatives. “It means babysitters, nannies, tutors, school teachers, and friends’ parents if they’re going on a play date,” Gelman explained. “The more people who are vaccinated around a youngster in the household—or wherever they will be—the more protected the child will be.”

Dr. William Leannarz, chair of Ochsner Health’s Pediatrics System, agreed that immunizations are one of the most effective strategies to prevent illnesses in the nation’s youngest populations.

"Make sure that every member of your family who is of vaccination age has received the vaccine, because the household is definitely the point of contact.