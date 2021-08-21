As the Northeast braces for dangerous storms, Hurricane Henri intensifies into a hurricane.

As it moves over the Atlantic and proceeds toward the Northeast United States, Hurricane Henri has developed into a hurricane, prompting emergency preparations as areas of the country brace for severe rain, wind, and storms.

Henri is now forecast to make landfall at or near hurricane strength on Long Island or in southern New England on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds are currently approaching 75 miles per hour.

Across the region, severe weather warnings have been issued as millions of people prepare for the arrival of a rare tropical cyclone system. Since 1991, when Hurricane Bob killed 17 people, no hurricane has directly touched Long Island or New England.

Since Superstorm Sandy slammed the city in 2012, destroying communities and displacing thousands of people, New York City hasn’t been directly impacted by a significant storm.

A hazardous storm surge could hit parts of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts as early as today evening, according to forecasters. As Henri travels inland, the storm surge could cause high tides in coastal New England, while heavy rain and wind might cause flooding.

“A Storm Surge Watch implies that there is a risk of life-threatening inundation in the indicated places due to rising water moving inland from the coast during the next 48 hours,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement Saturday. The center stated, “Preparations to preserve life and property should be pushed to completion.”

#Henri has intensified into a hurricane and is on its way to Long Island and southern New England. The warnings for hurricanes and tropical storms have been expanded eastward. The 11 a.m. EDT Key Messages are listed below. Details can be found at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. pic.twitter.com/lRb61AnHaj

August 21, 2021 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC Atlantic)

The South Shore of Long Island, from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, and the North Shore, from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point, are both under hurricane warnings. From New Haven, Connecticut, to Westport, Massachusetts, a warning was also issued. For coastal New York and New Jersey, a tropical storm warning is in place.

The storm is expected to affect a large area, ranging from New York City to areas of New England. This is a condensed version of the information.