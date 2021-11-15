As the noose against Trump’s allies tightens, Mark Meadows faces criminal contempt charges.

According to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot would “act fast” to recommend former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for criminal contempt after he ignored a subpoena by declining to testify before the committee.

“When witnesses decide, as Meadows has, that they’re not even going to show up because they have that much contempt for the law, it very much forces our hand and we’ll act quickly,” Schiff, a member of the committee, said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Meadows’ failure to appear before the jury was the subject of his remark.