As the moratorium expires, about $47 billion in housing aid has not been distributed to renters.

According to the Associated Press, about $47 billion in already approved federal housing aid provided to states has not gone to tenants since the eviction moratorium rule expired over the weekend.

Around 3.6 million people in the United States could be evicted from their homes as early as Monday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are requesting that the eviction restriction be reinstated until the funds are collected by renters and landlords who are due money.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Brian Deese, the head of the White House National Economic Council, said, “No landlord should evict without seeking that rental assistance, and states and localities need to get that money out promptly, and they can do so.”

Local governments should “take all conceivable steps,” according to President Joe Biden, to distribute the money owed as soon as possible.

Pelosi, backed by the Congressional Black Caucus, said Monday it’s “unfathomable” that Americans may be evicted during the COVID-19 crisis, and pressed the Biden administration to extend the country’s eviction moratorium immediately.

The reinstatement of the eviction restriction has been dubbed a “moral imperative” by Pelosi and the Democratic leadership.

In a letter to colleagues, Pelosi stated, “We all agree that the eviction issue is a major challenge to our country’s conscience.” “It is inconceivable that we would fail to intervene to prevent evictions.”

Pelosi said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would attend a video briefing with lawmakers on Tuesday as they urge for states to disburse federal money more promptly.

The prominent Congressional Black Caucus has been in negotiations with the White House, according to Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, the group’s leader.

She stated in a statement that “thousands of Black families and children could lose their homes at a time when the dangerous pandemic is soaring once again.”

When occupations relocated and many employees lost income, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implemented the prohibition as part of the COVID-19 response. The prohibition was enacted to prevent the virus from spreading among anyone exposed to it. This is a condensed version of the information.