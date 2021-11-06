As the Infrastructure Bill passes, Joe Biden wins, and Democrat factions call a truce.

After hours of negotiations on Friday, House leaders finally passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which had been stalled by a standoff within the Democratic Party, giving President Joe Biden a much-needed victory.

House Democrats started debating the reconciliation rule roughly 12 hours later than they had intended. Party leaders indicated earlier in the day that they would postpone a procedural vote that would have allowed members to vote on Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill, citing conservative opposition, and instead focus on a vote on the $1 trillion public works program.

Biden canceled a planned trip to Rehoboth Beach due to Friday’s delays and concerns about passing his agenda, according to the White House.

Representative Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California, also told reporters that the president had been calling progressives to reassure them about the election. He went on to say that Biden had been working on getting written commitments from a number of Democrats about their votes on both proposals.

“I’m pushing all members to vote tonight for both the rule for consideration of the Build Back Better Act and final approval of the Bipartisan Infrastructure package,” Trump said in a statement Friday night. “I am certain that the House will pass the Build Back Better Act during the week of November 15,” he continued. Congressman Ro Khanna advocated for a coalition of his party members as the House debated the vote.

“I rise now as a progressive to say that our party must unite, and we must vote yes today on both the rule and the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” the California Democrat said. “Now, I’m aware that there’s a lot of jargon… But, to me, this is a really basic situation. Do you have confidence in the president? I have faith in Vice President Joe Biden. I have faith in President Biden’s concern for the working class.” He went on to say that Democrats must pass the bill on Friday in order to protect the working and middle classes. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reiterated his remarks, stating that Biden’s plan will benefit present and future generations.

