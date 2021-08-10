As the impeachment investigation of Andrew Cuomo comes to a close, here’s what to expect.

New York legislators offered an updated schedule for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment probe on Monday.

At a press conference, Assemblyman Charles Lavine said, “We anticipate that this process will be completed very shortly.” “And when I say very soon, I don’t mean a few days.”

The Assembly has been looking into whether there is enough evidence to impeach the governor over sexual harassment allegations since March. After Attorney General Letitia James issued a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former workers, calls for his dismissal grew louder last week.

The judiciary committee met with Davis Polk & Wardwell, the law firm hired to conduct an independent investigation of Cuomo’s conduct in office, in an executive session on Monday.

Cuomo’s management of coronavirus in nursing homes and claims relating to the usage of state resources in conjunction with his recently released biography are also being investigated by independent investigators.

On August 16 and 23, the committee will convene two more executive sessions with the legal firm. Those briefings are usually off-limits to the general public.

Members of the committee will also have access to the whole evidence of the attorney general’s investigation, as well as information obtained and prepared by independent investigators, starting next week. Transcripts, recordings of witness depositions, Cuomo’s deposition, papers, and other materials will be used as evidence.

Hearings on the case could start later this month, possibly after August 23. One expert will testify on sexual assault and harassment, while another will speak about the New York State Constitution’s impeachment procedure.

“After the committee has finished reviewing the material, it will make a recommendation to the full assembly on whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Governor Cuomo,” Lavine stated.

Cuomo has categorically refuted all allegations, claiming that he has never inappropriately touched anyone or made unwanted sexual approaches. His lawyer also responded to the attorney general’s findings with an 85-page response.

According to a statement released last week by the governor’s spokesperson, Richard Azzopardi, the governor will assist with the Assembly and its investigators in their impeachment investigation.

Cuomo has until Friday at 5 p.m. to provide the judicial committee with any further evidence or written submissions.

Azzopardi was contacted by this website for comment on the Assembly’s news conference, but no response was received before publishing.

