As the House defers a crucial infrastructure vote, Biden’s domestic agenda is jeopardized.

A significant component of Vice President Joe Biden’s plan has stalled in the United States House of Representatives, as Democratic leaders postponed a vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package due to partisan bickering.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, had already postponed the vote several times as the White House attempted to reach an agreement on funding for road and bridge repairs, electric car incentives, and water system and broadband upgrades, among other priorities laid out by Biden during his presidential campaign last year.

Negotiations on the endeavor are anticipated to continue, however the delay indicates that Biden’s plan would have challenges in passing with razor-thin margins in both the House and Senate.

A large group of progressive Democrats, led by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, have stated that they will vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill if it is not accompanied by assurances on a separate $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net, which is another key component of Biden’s agenda.

Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both conservative Democrats, have objected to the bill’s cost, which includes pre-kindergarten, free community college, paid maternity leave, enhanced Medicare coverage, and cheaper housing prices. It’s known as the “reconciliation bill” because it relies on a procedural maneuver in the Senate to go around Republicans, but it’d need the backing of all 50 Democrats in the chamber to pass. If it passes, it will almost certainly be drastically reduced, but it is unknown which programs will be cut as negotiations continue behind closed doors.

Manchin, who has been a vocal supporter of the infrastructure plan, called the wider social-issues package “the definition of economic craziness,” citing the trillions of dollars approved by Congress in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“At some point, regardless of political affiliation, all of us must confront the simple question: how much is enough?” Manchin remarked.

Progressives, on the other hand, haven’t ruled out the potential of derailing both measures. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday night that Manchin’s comments have likely increased support for their push to stop infrastructure funding until the bigger bill is finalized.

