As the GOP uses the border to attack Biden, EU conservatives are considering the same tactic with Belarus.

By evoking the ongoing influx at America’s southern border, the Republican party continues to chip away at President Joe Biden’s support rating. Approximately 1.4 million migrants have been confronted by border officers since Biden assumed office, with thousands more on their way north.

On the opposite side of the globe, the European Union is in a similar scenario, with thousands of migrants, the majority of whom are from Iraq, camping out in the Belarusian woods, awaiting admittance into Poland and the EU as a whole.

The West has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of bringing these individuals in and pushing them to come to the EU for the goal of provoking internal opposition, with the help of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and this alleged plot appears to be working.

Despite a long-standing opposition to paying barriers at EU borders, authorities declared that the EU has “opened the debate” on the possibility of funding the construction of a border wall to keep migrants out of Poland.

During a speech in Germany on Tuesday, European Council President Charles Michel remarked, “We have begun the debate on EU finance of physical border infrastructure.” “Because the Polish and Baltic borders are EU borders, this must be resolved quickly. All for one and one for all.” Michel, who was Prime Minister of Belgium from 2014 to 2019, saw his center-right political coalition disintegrate in 2018 as right-wing members of the coalition deserted him over his administration’s support for left-wing immigration policies. Michel resigned as Prime Minister not long after, and went on to take up his current role inside the EU.

Since the migration crises of 2015 and 2016, which saw more than 1 million migrants enter EU borders, conservative stances on border security have become a prominent feature of European politics, according to Erol Yayboke, a migration and forced displacement expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Following this, politicians across the Union, according to Yayboke, began to take more strong views against allowing migrants to enter. When it comes to policymaking, the EU is controlled like a federation, according to Yayboke, which seeks consensus, frequently at the "lowest common denominator." As a result, he predicted.