As the GOP plays hardball on the debt ceiling, a tweet from Kevin McCarthy about avoiding a US default resurfaces.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s 2015 tweet about voting to avert a debt default has resurfaced as Republicans attempt to prevent the debt ceiling from being raised.

McCarthy’s October 21 tweet, which claimed, “When the United States makes commitments, it fulfills them, which is why the House voted today to avoid the possibility of a debt default,” was screenshotted by Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark. “There’s always a tweet,” she captioned the shot.

There’s always the possibility of a tweet. pic.twitter.com/Xat3o4d7aS

September 27, 2021 — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark)

While President Joe Biden and Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling, which is the legal limit on how much debt the federal government may retain, McCarthy and Republicans in Congress have sworn to thwart their efforts.

According to The Washington Post, the GOP has voted to raise the debt ceiling three times under President Donald Trump, each time with Democratic support.

The debt ceiling will be violated and the government would be unable to pay its debts if both parties are unable to reach a deal. Economists believe that without an extension, the US will certainly enter a recession, with global ramifications—which is why McCarthy was relieved to avoid a default in 2015.

The House voted 220-211 on Tuesday to extend the debt ceiling suspension until 2022, with no Republican support.

McCarthy has chastised Democrats for raising the borrowing limit, claiming that “every dollar spent in the Trump administration was accounted for” during a press conference on Thursday.

He later stated on Fox News that the debt ceiling suspension in August 2019 “paid for everything” throughout Trump’s presidency and seven months of Biden’s.

The claim, however, is false, according to fact-checkers, because it does not account for the whole cost of ongoing coverage.

In an email, Rachel Snyderman, associate director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, wrote, “Yes, Republicans did vote to suspend the debt limit to authorize the Treasury Department to pay the nation’s bills into the first year of the Biden administration (and had previously done so twice during the Trump administration in December 2017 and March 2019).” “However, the fiscal consequences of This is a condensed version of the information.