As the GOP learns to sell Trumpism without Trump, Ron DeSantis’ chances in 2024 improve.

Although former President Donald Trump remains the overwhelming favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, support for conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is building, and his chances of winning the presidency in three years are strengthening.

DeSantis was 8-1 in BetOnline’s latest presidential odds as of November 4, up from 11-1 previous to the Democrats’ loss in the Virginia House of Delegates elections and the upset in the Virginia governor election. Since those results, DeSantis has improved his odds of winning the GOP nomination from 5-1 to 9-2.

“The biggest winner from yesterday night was RDS. The data strongly suggest that without Trump on the ballot, Republicans will fare better. White women flipped back for the first time since 2016,” political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty told The Washington Newsday on Thursday.

“Bettors have flocked to both RDS and Trump. For the nomination, we’ve trimmed De Santis’ number from +1100 (11-1) to +800 (8-1) and +500 (5-1) to +450 (9-2). Trump’s and Republicans’ odds to win remain at +250 (5-2) and -110 (10-11), respectively, despite the fact that Trump’s odds have decreased significantly in recent weeks,” Krishnamurty remarked.

“Evidence from Virginia and elsewhere strongly indicated a shift from the Trump period, which would support a candidate with similar policies but none of Trump’s toxicity.”

“Trump was a lightning rod who alienated women in particular.” During his tenure as Republican Party chairman, the GOP’s performance in Virginia was dismal. On Tuesday, we saw a significant return of white women to the Republican Party, which is a crucial demographic. The message was clear: “Without Trump on the ballot or in office, the Democratic alliance shrivels, while Republican chances grow across the country.” Many white women, he claimed, had returned to voting Republican for the first time since 2016.

Glenn Youngkin, who defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe to win the governorship in Virginia, entered the White House odds battle at 50-1 for the presidency and 30-1 to be nominated, according to BetOnline.

Joe Biden improved to 4-1 after a 7-2 start, and Kamala Harris improved to 6-1 after an 11-2 start. Following their losses in Virginia, they are now tied at 8-5 for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

