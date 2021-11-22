As the GOP hammers Biden on inflation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls for a reduction in gas taxes.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is pressing for more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Floridians.

The governor of Florida, a Republican, declared on Monday that he wanted lawmakers to address the problem during the forthcoming legislative session. The proposal, according to the governor, will save the average Florida family $200 over the course of five or six months.

“Gas prices have been rising owing to inflationary pressures from failed federal policies,” DeSantis stated visiting gas stations in Daytona Beach and Jacksonville.

According to a tracker from the American Automobile Association, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.409 on Monday, more than a dollar higher than the average price a year ago (AAA).

The average price of a gallon of normal unleaded gas in Florida is $3.354, which is somewhat lower than the national average but still higher than it was at this time last year.

“It’s $1.31 more than it was a year ago today right here,” the governor remarked, “and that’s actually true around the country—people having to pay a lot more for gas.” Several businesses, like Buc-and ee’s Wawa, have notified DeSantis that if this idea is implemented, they will cut their gas rates.

“Obviously, this is being pushed by inflationary policies out of Washington,” the governor said, pointing the finger at the federal government. Obviously, Florida isn’t to blame; it’s happening all around the country, but what can we do to make a difference?” DeSantis’ remarks came after Republican leaders throughout the country hammered President Joe Biden’s administration on rising gas, food, and other commodity prices. Last month, consumer prices climbed at their quickest rate in three decades.

During a floor speech after Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan into law, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell referred to the price hikes as the “Democrats’ inflation catastrophe.”

“The same Democrats who spent months denying that inflation was a long-term problem, the last people in America to recognize this truth, are now convinced that they are the only ones who can repair it,” the Republican leader stated.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, has accused the administration of “just exacerbating families’ fear.” This is a condensed version of the information.