As the first Omicron case is discovered in California, Gavin Newsom says, “There’s No Reason to Panic.”

As word spread Wednesday that the first U.S. case of the Omicron strain had been discovered in California, Governor Gavin Newsom urged people not to worry.

“The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been discovered in California by CA’s large-scale testing and early detection systems,” Newsom tweeted, adding that Americans “should presume it’s in other states as well.”

There’s no need to panic, but we should be cautious. Get vaccinated, in other words. Get a boost. Indoors, wear a mask.

December 1, 2021 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom)

“There’s no need to worry,” the governor continued, “but we must be vigilant.” “Get vaccinated, in other words. Get a boost. Indoors, use a mask.” During a Wednesday afternoon press briefing at the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, verified the variant’s detection.

He said the patient, who tested positive for the virus on November 29, had returned to the United States on November 22 after visiting South Africa, where the strain was first discovered, and had tested positive for the virus on November 29.

“The individual is self-quarantining, and we’ve contacted all close connections, and all close contacts have tested negative so far,” Fauci told reporters. “The person was properly vaccinated and was experiencing moderate symptoms, which are now improving.” “We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of Omicron was discovered in the United States,” he continued. On November 24, health officials in South Africa notified the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO conducted a meeting two days after the initial report to discuss the new strain, during which it was officially called “Omicron” and designated as a “variant of concern.” Biden announced a travel ban for anybody wanting to enter the United States from eight African countries shortly after the WHO designation. As a result of the spread of the variation, more than a dozen additional countries have imposed similar travel restrictions.

