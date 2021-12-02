As the first case of the Omicron variant is discovered in the United States, transit mask requirements will be extended.

Since the first incidence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the United States was discovered in California, Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration has prolonged the mask mandate for all passengers on flights, trains, and buses, as well as in airports and train stations, until March.

According to Reuters, the Biden administration is set to make an official statement about the renewal of the mask mandate on Thursday.

If that is the case, the extension will take effect just one day following confirmation of the first known Omicron variant case in the United States. The guy was a fully vaccinated Californian who traveled to South Africa, which was one among the first countries to find the variation.

On November 22, the infected person arrived in the United States from South Africa. Seven days later, they tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.