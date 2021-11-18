As the feud erupts, Cenk Uygur refers to Joe Rogan as “Meathead.”

Joe Rogan was labeled “silly” in an appearance on a right-wing podcast by Cenk Uygur, the creator and host of the liberal show The Young Turks.

Uygur responded to Rogan’s appearance on YouTuber Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL show on Tuesday night, which also featured conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, with a series of tweets.

In tweets made on Wednesday, Uygur called Rogan a “meathead” and criticized him for taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

“Apparently in an interview, Joe Rogan labeled me’silly.'” Hilarious. Uygur wrote, “Hey meathead, you’re best buddies with a certifiable madman named Alex Jones.” “It’s difficult to have any faith in intellect after that.” And, genius, how’s the deworming treatment going for you?” Ivermectin is a parasite and worm treatment for horses that has also been licensed for human usage to treat illnesses like head lice and skin disorders like rosacea.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned that ivermectin has not been approved or authorized for the treatment of COVID-19. Ivermectin was prescribed to Rogan by a doctor, he said.

Rogan made the “silly” remark on the Timcast IRL after Jones stated he is to blame for the “exodus of people” who have switched from watching mainstream media to listening to podcasts like his.

“You watch that guy [Uygur] talk for a while, and it’s evident.” He’s a complete moron. “These are a bunch of idiots,” Rogan added. “There are so many knuckleheads.” You don’t have to contemplate their opinions on every single item that occurs with each individual. You’re aware that they’re foolish, and you’re aware that they’re silly, which is why you bring them up. Don’t pay attention to them.” In a response to Uygur’s ivermectin remark, Rogan used to be intriguing, but now “peddles the same right-wing garbage that everyone else does,” Uygur remarked. “He’s telling young males that being illiterate, opposing scientists and physicians, and being harsh is tough,” he continued. “For right-wingers, I see why you fanboy over Joe Rogan,” Uygur added in another tweet. He’s now on board with all of your crazy ideas. For the rest of you, he was recently on a podcast with [Tim Pool] and Alex Jones, where they discussed how bad [Kyle] Rittenhouse was. This is a condensed version of the information.